Brothers charged in fatal shooting of St. Paul firefighter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two brothers from St. Paul have been charged in the shooting death of an off-duty firefighter.

Thirty-six-year-old Thomas Harrigan was fatally shot in his St. Paul home Sept. 2. A criminal complaint charges 39-year-old Dontay Caraway and his 36-year-old brother, Blake Caraway, with second-degree intentional murder.

Prosecutors say Dontay Caraway had been staying with Harrigan, but had recently been accused of stealing and was told to leave. A complaint says on the day of the shooting the Caraway brothers went to Harrigan's home and argued with him before he was shot in the torso.

The Star Tribune says Blake Caraway was arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida and Dontay was arrested in Spencer, Oklahoma. Both remained jailed and are facing extradition. It's not immediately known if the brothers have attorneys.

