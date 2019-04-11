Bryant task force to investigate on-campus assault

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — The president of Bryant University in Rhode Island has formed a task force to investigate whether racial bias played a role in an on-campus assault that led to the arrest of three student-athletes.

President Ronald Machtley says the job of police is to investigate possible criminal activity, not what may have been said to provoke the incident.

Smithfield police charged a member of the men's basketball team and two members of the football team with simple assault and other offenses after police say they broke into a campus townhouse early Sunday and assaulted two residents.

The students have been suspended from playing sports and are not allowed in residence halls during the investigation.

They may continue attending class pending a conduct hearing.