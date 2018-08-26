Buffalo bishop won't resign over handling of sex abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic bishop of Buffalo, New York, is rejecting calls to resign over his handling of sexual abuse allegations against priests.

A Buffalo television station reported last week that Bishop Richard Malone allowed one accused priest to remain in his parish and gave multiple chances to another who'd been suspended by the previous bishop.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins on Friday called for Malone's resignation and asked prosecutors to investigate. The Democrat says there's "overwhelming evidence" Malone "exhibited poor leadership and knew about children and others put in harm's way."

Malone said on Sunday that the "shepherd does not desert the flock" in difficult times. He says he's appointing a task force of clergy and lay people to review how sexual abuse claims from adults are handled.