Butte woman charged with stabbing man, killing him

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Butte woman is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of a 49-year-old man.

Susan Marie Criss, 23, made an initial court appearance Tuesday before Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer where her bail was set at $100,000.

She is charged with killing a man, identified only by the initials M.W., by stabbing him in the neck with a knife on Monday, The Montana Standard reports.

Criss was treated for minor injuries before being taken to jail. Police in Butte initially reported the stabbing was the result of a domestic incident.

Criss was appointed a public defender, Kilmer said Wednesday. Officials with the public defender's office in Butte had no comment on the case.