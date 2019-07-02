Buttigieg: South Bend to look at use of force after shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says South Bend will initiate a process open to the public that will examine the city Police Department's use of force and other policies after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white officer.

The 37-year-old mayor of the Indiana city also said Monday that he has invited the Justice Department "to have a dialogue" about "any ways they can be helpful to the community."

Buttigieg has been criticized by some in the city following Eric Logan's June 16 death. Police have said the 54-year-old Logan was armed with a knife when he approached Sgt. Ryan O'Neill who shot him. O'Neill is on paid administrative leave.

On Monday, South Bend's Fraternal Order of Police asked Buttigieg to recuse himself from decisions related to the investigation.

Buttigieg says he is taking no side in the handling of the case.