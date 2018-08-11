Calif. bank robbery suspect arrested in Nevada after chase

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities stopped and arrested a suspect in a California bank robbery after a 95-mile (153-kilometer) chase during which he drove through Reno on the rims of at least two of his truck's tires.

Officials say there were no injuries in the pursuit and capture late Friday south of Reno of Noah David Bodwell of Sacramento, who was the subject of a pursuit that started in Susanville soon after the robbery of a bank.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit as it passed through various jurisdictions and across the California-Nevada border, and a Twitter post by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office called it "a well-coordinated effort."

Washoe County jail records said Bodwell was held on suspicion of DUI and other crimes.