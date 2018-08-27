California DA's fatal police shooting probe took 10 years

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A newspaper reports that a Northern California district attorney took more than a decade to investigate a police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed man.

The East Bay Times reported Monday that Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley acknowledged her office failed to finalize its investigation of the Dec. 31, 2007 shooting in Oakland and notify the city's police department of its conclusions.

The district attorney's policy is to investigate and report the results of every fatal police shooting in its jurisdiction.

District attorney spokeswoman Teresa Drenick said investigators completed their report in 2013, but failed to send the results to the police department.

Drenick said the report was forwarded last week after the newspaper inquired about it. Drenick said it will be publicly released this week.

