California lawmaker's trial on child cruelty charges begins

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The trial has begun for a California lawmaker charged with misdemeanor child cruelty.

Democratic Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Fresno Bee reports that testimony started Friday with opening statements and testimony from the alleged victim, Arambula's 7-year-old daughter.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright says Arambula squeezed and hit the girl one evening in December, leaving a bruise on her face from his wedding ring. Arambula's attorney, Margarita Martinez-Baly, says Arambula had spanked his daughter on the buttocks. She says the bruise could have come from something else.

Arambula's daughter is testifying with Arambula's father, former state Assemblyman Juan Arambula, by her side. She is holding a stuffed bunny.

Arambula, a former emergency room doctor, is on leave from the state Assembly.

