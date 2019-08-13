California lawmaker wants corruption trial postponed

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, who is facing corruption charges, wants his Sept. 10 trial postponed while his attorneys appeal a judge's refusal last month to dismiss the case.

The California lawmaker's attorneys plan to make the request Tuesday to the federal judge in San Diego whose refusal to toss the case he is appealing.

Hunter and his wife are accused of misusing $250,000 in campaign funds. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to one count.

Defense lawyers argued July 8 that prosecutors were politically motivated and got the 42-year-old congressman indicted only months before the 2018 election.

The judge said he found no evidence of that.

In court documents, his attorneys say the case should not be tried until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules first on the appeal.