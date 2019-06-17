California man admits having pot-filled suitcase on plane

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A California man has admitted to having 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) of marijuana in a suitcase aboard a plane heading to West Virginia.

Twenty-two-year-old Gerardo Delgadillo Jr. entered a guilty plea Monday in federal court in Huntington to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Prosecutors say Delgadillo flew in October to Tri-State Airport in Kenova, and he admitted in court that he intended to sell the marijuana in his suitcase.

Delgadillo faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing was set for Aug. 5.

Court documents didn't list Delgadillo's hometown.