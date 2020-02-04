California man pleads not guilty in 3 Nebraska crash deaths

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A California truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people in south-central Nebraska has pleaded not guilty.

Buffalo County District Court records say Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, entered the pleas last month to three counts of manslaughter. The records don't list a trial starting date. Kratt was arrested in October in California.

Kratt’s semitrailer plowed into the rear of a line of vehicles that had slowed for construction Sept. 20 on Interstate 80 near the Gibbon exit in Buffalo County, authorities said.

The crash killed a pickup driver, Ryan Vanicek, of Schuyler; and his passenger, Daniel Seelhoff, of Lincoln; as well as Scott Gaylord, of Lincoln, who was driving a sport utility vehicle. Three other people were injured.