California man pleads not guilty in fire captain's death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of an off-duty firefighter hit by a car while bicycling in November.

Twenty-five-year-old Stephen Scarpa pleaded not guilty Friday in the death of Costa Mesa fire Capt. Mike Kreza, who succumbed to his injuries two days after he was hit in Mission Viejo.

Orange County prosecutors say Scarpa is suspected of driving under the influence of multiple controlled substances when he crossed into a bike lane, onto the sidewalk and hit Kreza.

Scarpa could face life in prison if convicted. He's being held on $2 million bail.

The 44-year-old Kreza was married with three daughters.