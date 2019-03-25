California man sentenced to 19 years after bombs found

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for transporting and possessing explosives.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Monday the case against 48-year-old Saleh Ali shows how potential attacks can be thwarted by law enforcement.

Authorities say Ali was pulled over in 2018 for an expired car registration and police found two improvised explosive devices in his vehicle.

Authorities arrested Ali and learned he had a criminal history that included convictions in New Jersey for making terrorist threats and aggravated assault.

It was not clear what Ali intended to do with the bombs, but charges suggest they were meant to harm.

He was sentenced on Monday.

It was not immediately possible to reach Ali. He represented himself in court.