California officer killed in suspected DUI memorialized

The funeral procession for California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Licon makes its way through the intersection of Madison Street and Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, Calif., Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019. The 53-year-old Licon was fatally hit by a car on April 6 after he had pulled someone over for speeding on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. Michael Joseph Callahan of Winchester was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Licon's death.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A memorial is underway for a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer killed while writing a speeding ticket.

A somber procession for Sgt. Steve Licon (lih-COHN') included dozens of motorcycle officers that wound their way through Riverside to a church where firefighters stood saluting on top of their trucks Tuesday. A giant American flag was draped from the trucks' ladders over the roadway as Licon's hearse passed.

The 53-year-old Licon was fatally hit by a car on April 6 after he had pulled someone over for speeding on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. Michael Joseph Callahan of Winchester was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Licon's death.

Police say the 36-year-old Callahan was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit Licon. Callahan has pleaded not guilty.