California prisoner injured by cellmate dies
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate who was seriously injured by his cellmate three months ago has died.
Kern Valley State Prison officials say 40-year-old Ryan Galindo was pronounced dead Tuesday at the long-term care facility where he was taken after the March 18 attack.
Galindo suffered severe head injuries in the attack at the Bakersfield-area prison.
Officials are investigating his death as a homicide.
Galindo was serving a six-year sentence from Fresno County for being an ex-felon in possession of a gun.
Officials say Galindo's cellmate, 40-year-old Erik Morales, is serving a life sentence out of Los Angeles County for first-degree murder.
