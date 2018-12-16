California teen struck, brother grazed in possible drive-by

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy was struck in the shoulder and his 7-year-old brother suffered a graze wound in a possible drive-by shooting at a home in central California.

Investigators in Fresno say a family of eight was inside the house and ducked to the ground when more than a dozen rounds were fired through the walls late Friday.

Police Lt. Larry Bowlan says the teen was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The 7-year-old was treated at the scene.

Bowlan says there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Bowlan tells the Fresno Bee the family has not lived in the area for very long, and police are looking into the possibility that it was a case of mistaken identity. He says the shooter may have thought someone else lived at the home.