Canada: Time for China to "break the silence" on Tiananmen

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's foreign minister says it's time for Beijing to "break the silence" on the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Chrystia Freeland said in a statement Tuesday that China should openly account for the Chinese citizens who were killed, detained or went missing.

China imposed an information lockdown Tuesday on the 30th anniversary of its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square.

Freeland says under the Chinese constitution Chinese citizens should enjoy freedom of speech, assembly, association and belief. She says 30 years later, the struggle for basic freedoms continues for human rights defenders in China, including lawyers and journalists.

Canadian-Chinese relations are at the lowest point since Tiananmen after Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei's founder on a U.S. extradition request. China detained two Canadians in apparent retaliation.