Canadian man accused in woman's death arrested near Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A Canadian man accused of raping and killing a 31-year-old woman in Windsor, Ontario, has been arrested in Washington state and faces extradition.

The Seattle Times reports that Jitesh Bhogal was arrested earlier this month at his parents' home in Kent, south of Seattle. A hearing is scheduled Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Windsor Police Service in Ontario said Tuesday that Bhogal, a 27-year-old Canadian citizen living in Michigan, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault for the June 10 killing of Autumn Taggart, also known as Maya Madolyn. Police said they believe her 9-year-old child was inside the apartment when she was killed.

Windsor police said it's working with partner agencies to have Bhogal extradited back to Ontario.

A phone call to Bhogal's defense lawyer, Gregory Murphy, by the newspaper was not returned.

