Canadian trucker sentenced for fatal crash in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian trucker has been sentenced for careless driving in the death of a Saskatchewan man in Montana last year.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Jaroslav Kleberc of Bell Island, Newfoundland, was sentenced Friday to six months in jail in the death of 72-year-old Marvin Knutson of Swift Current, Saskatchewan. He has already served nearly a year.

Prosecutors said Kleberc hit Knutson's van when he drove his semi-trailer through an "authorized vehicles only" turnaround on Interstate 15 near Great Falls and continued driving.

Klerbec was arrested in Texas.

District Judge John Kutzman also gave Kleberc a 10-year suspended sentence with the Department of Corrections for tampering with evidence.

Knutson's family has filed a civil lawsuit against Kleberc and his trucking firm.

