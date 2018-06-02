Car thief clue? Cap: When I SNAP you'll be the first to go

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia hope that a baseball cap bearing the sentence, "When I SNAP you'll be the first to go" will lead them to a car thief.

The red and black cap was found in a stolen 1997 Honda Accord that had been spray-painted black and got stuck in mud in another county.

"It's not our first case with a car being stolen in Dalton and then spray-painted," Dalton Police Detective Brian Shirley said Saturday.

This car's owner was a delivery driver who left his motor running while he dashed in to get pizzas from a Papa John's on May 24.

Someone called Papa John's to say one of its cars was running stop signs by a cemetery where the car's business sign was found, Shirley said.

The car, originally maroon, was found three days later and 10 or 15 miles (16 or 24 kilometers) away in neighboring Murray County, with a fresh though not good coat of black paint.

"It looked like they'd taken this Honda accord and took it four-wheeling — there was so much mud on the outside and inside it also," Shirley said.

Inside were both cans of both gloss black and flat black spray paint, a folding knife, muddy gloves, and the mesh baseball cap.

The department posted a photo of the cap and an account of the theft on Facebook on May 30, hoping for tips. However, none had come in by Saturday morning, Shirley said.