Caregiver gets 8 days in jail for stealing from man

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A caregiver accused of stealing more than $14,000 from a northeast Nebraska man she'd been helping has been sentenced to eight days in jail.

Cedar County District Court records show that 29-year-old Kayla Hansen, of Madison, also was credited Monday with eight days already served. She'd pleaded guilty to attempted theft by deception and to criminal mischief. Prosecutors lowered the original charges in return for her pleas.

The records say Hansen cleaned the man's house and drove him to medical appointments. The records say she had access to his bank account and debit card and used them to pay her own bills and those of relatives.