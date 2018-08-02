Carnival worker faces 2 counts of sexual assault

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A carnival worker at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls is charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault.

A police special victim's unit detective said Robert Salaman-Garcia groped her while checking her seatbelt at the beginning of a fair ride Monday.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Mighty Thomas Carnival manager John Hanschen posted Salaman-Garcia's bail Monday and put him up in a motel because he was banned from the fairgrounds. Attorney Meghan Lulf Sutton was out of the office Thursday afternoon and unavailable for comment.

Salaman-Garcia — a Mexican national in the country on a temporary work visa — was re-arrested Thursday after another sexual assault complaint was filed. He has not entered a plea to either charge.

Thursday's arrest warrant set his bond at $5,000 and prohibits him from leaving Cascade County.

