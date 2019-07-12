Caseworker accused of beating client pleads not guilty

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (AP) — A caseworker accused of beating a client in northwest Iowa has pleaded not guilty.

Sioux County court records say 27-year-old Aaron Albaugh, of George, filed written pleas Monday to the charges of felony assault and felony dependent adult abuse. The records don't show a trial date.

A court document says Albaugh worked for Hope Haven, which offers a variety of services, when he met with the 23-year-old man May 5 at an apartment in Rock Valley. The document says the man suffered sinus and skull fractures from the assault.

The document doesn't say what else occurred during the encounter.