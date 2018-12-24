Racino employee robbed at gunpoint in Ohio parking lot

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect police say robbed a southwest Ohio racino employee at gunpoint.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says an aggravated robbery took place Monday at 2:14 a.m. EST in Belterra Park parking lot. The park just east of Cincinnati offers gambling and horse racing.

Police say an employee was getting into his vehicle when a male suspect brandishing a rifle demanded money. Police say he escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Police are still investigating.

This story has been corrected to show that Belterra is considered a racino, not casino.