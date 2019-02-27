Casper businessman sentenced for sex assault

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming judge has sentenced a former Casper businessman to six to eight years in prison on a third-degree sexual assault charge.

KTWO-AM reports that Tony Cercy declined to speak on his own behalf before District Court Daniel Forgey handed down the sentence Wednesday.

A jury convicted Cercy last November of assaulting a young woman who had passed out on a sofa at his lake house in June 2017.

Special prosecutor Mike Blonigen, who argued for 13 to 15 years in prison, said he was satisfied with the sentence.

Cercy's defense attorney Pamela Mackey declined to comment.

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/