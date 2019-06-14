Casper man pleads not guilty to charges in Wyoming car chase

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Casper man has pleaded not guilty in a Wyoming court to various charges, including shooting at law enforcement during a high-speed chase last month.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Dominique Childers faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony property destruction, felony possession of methamphetamine and reckless endangering-conduct and eluding. He entered his not guilty pleas on Thursday in District Court in Cheyenne.

District Judge Catherine Rogers postponed setting Childers' trial date.

According to prosecutors, Childers fired multiple shots at Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers during a high-speed chase that went through downtown Cheyenne in May.

Childers remains in custody at the Laramie County jail.

