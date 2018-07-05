Cedar Rapids police announce arrest in 2017 homicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police say they've made an arrest in a 2017 homicide case.

Police said in a news release that 29-year-old Rayshaun Dion Friend, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and going armed with intent.

On Nov. 12, officers sent to a house for a report of a disturbance found 40-year-old Tarrence Newman dead on the front porch of the house.

An autopsy showed he had been shot.

Police declined to give any other details of the shooting or what led up to it, saying they're still actively investigating the case.

Friend is being held in the Linn County Jail.