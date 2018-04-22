Central NY authorities seek clues in decade-old homicide

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in central New York continue to investigate a homicide that happened a decade ago.

The Onondaga (ah-nahn-DAH-gah) County Sheriff's Office is looking for any clues that may identify who was responsible for the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Mark Clark of Liverpool.

Clark owned a toy store in North Syracuse. His father found him dead in an upstairs bedroom in his rented Liverpool home on April 21, 2008.

Detectives said that before Clark's death, there hadn't been a killing in the village for nearly a quarter-century. In 1984, a 40-year-old woman was shot to death by her estranged husband across from the village library.