Ceremonies to mark anniversary of California mass shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The anniversary of a mass shooting at a Southern California country-western bar is being marked by the dedication of a memorial called The Healing Garden.

Events begin Thursday in the city of Thousand Oaks with a private ceremony for families of the dead, followed by a ceremony for survivors and then the public opening.

Late on the night of Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman entered the Borderline Bar & Grill and killed 11 people.

A Ventura County sheriff's sergeant who responded was accidentally fatally shot by a California Highway Patrol officer during the ensuing gunbattle.

The gunman killed himself.

The Healing Garden in Conejo Creek North Park surrounds a pond that has a fountain with 12 vertical water jets. There are also 12 granite slab benches.