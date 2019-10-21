Charges still pending for hurt woman accused of sons' murder

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman accused of killing her 9- and 3-year-old sons hasn't been charged while she remains hospitalized.

News outlets report authorities say it may be another two weeks until 32-year-old Sara Franco Tapia is released from a hospital and taken to the county detention center. Tapia is accused of killing 9-year-old Taylor Garcia and 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia on Oct 12.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry has said deputies called to the home by the children's father found the brothers dead. He said a police dog tracked Tapia to a nearby field. She was found suffering self-inflicted wounds and a knife was nearby.

Gentry says the father has been ruled out as a suspect.