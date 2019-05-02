Cheyenne woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 47-year-old Cheyenne woman has pleaded guilty in Wyoming district court to involuntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend's wife.

KGAB-AM reports that Tanya Pearson entered the plea in a plea agreement with prosecutors who agreed to recommend no more than 10 to 12 years in prison. The defense may argue for no less than five years.

Pearson was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault last April after police say she got into an argument with 45-year-old Jennifer Pratt and fatally stabbed her in the armpit.

Pearson remains free on bond. Her sentencing date will be set as soon as a presentence investigation is complete.?

