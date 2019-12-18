Chicago duo convicted of killing boy get decades in prison

A judge on Wednesday handed down decades-long prison sentences to two men who were convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was repeatedly shot after being lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box.

After hearing from prosecutors and defense attorneys — but not the two defendants, who declined invitations to speak — Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson sentenced the man who killed fourth-grader Tyshawn Lee, Dwright Boone-Doty, to 90 years in prison. He sentenced to Corey Morgan, who was convicted of the same charge for planning the killing, to 65 years in prison. Because both men must serve their entire sentences, they will almost certainly die in prison.

The sentences Wilson gave to Morgan, 31, and Boone-Doty, 26, were about twice as long the minimum prison terms he could have given, which was hardly surprising for a killing that stood out as one of the most horrific in a city known for its gun violence.

Prosecutors told the story of a fourth grader who was lured off the basketball court by Boone-Doty and gunned down in an alley because his father was a member of a rival gang that the defendants believed was responsible for a shooting weeks earlier that left Morgan’s brother dead and his mother wounded. They also reminded the judge that the autopsy showed that in moments before a bullet struck the terrified boy's head, he tried to shield himself with his tiny hands.

The sentencing comes two months after separate juries in their joint trial convicted the defendants within a matter of hours. A month earlier, Kevin Edwards, who was arrested after the investigation revealed he was the getaway driver, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. And over the summer, one of Morgan’s brothers, Anthony Morgan, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for trafficking guns, including the gun that Boone-Doty used to kill the boy.