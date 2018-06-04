Chicago police: 11-year-old found with head wound, dies

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an 11-year-old boy has died after being found with a head wound on the floor of a home.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Monday to a two-story apartment building in the city's West Pullman neighborhood after a call for EMS about an unresponsive child. Police say in a statement that the boy had "blunt trauma to the head" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the circumstances of the death weren't immediately released, but police say it's being investigated as a homicide.

Police say three people were being questioned.