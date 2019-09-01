Chicago police say gun violence lower despite Sunday's toll

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say despite the five people fatally shot in less than 24 hours, gun violence in the city continues to decline.

Among the fatalities was a 15-year-old boy, who was found unresponsive on a West Side sidewalk early Sunday. The teen had wounds in his leg and back.

Police say the night of violence began Saturday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood where two men, ages 32 and 26, were fatally shot as they sat on the front porch of a home. Two others were fatally shot elsewhere.

Chicago police say the 46 murders reported in August was a 23 percent decline from the same month last year, while the number of shootings decreased by 19 percent.

So far in 2019, 329 murders were reported in Chicago — a 14 percent decline from the same period last year. Police say the number of shootings totaled 1,425, a 12 percent decrease.