Chicago woman who told police of baby's death released

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who arrived at a Chicago police station and announced she may have "killed my baby" has been released without charges as authorities investigate the discovery of a dead 1-year-old girl at her home.

Police went to the woman's West Side home Wednesday and found the body of Nicole Davis. An autopsy determined she'd been beaten, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 40-year-old was initially taken into custody, but was released Thursday pending further investigation. She's not the child's mother, but was asked by the baby's parents to take care of her.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating. DCFS spokesman Neil Skene the agency investigated the woman before, but not in the case of the 1-year-old.