Chief: Ohio officer recorded using racial slur during arrest

CINCINNATI (AP) — A white officer in Cincinnati has had his police powers suspended for allegedly using a racial slur while trying to arrest a black woman at a nightclub last weekend.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that police Chief Eliot Isaac called such behavior unacceptable.

In an email to the city manager, Isaac says officer Dennis Barnette's use of the slur is "clearly heard" on a recording of the incident from another officer's body-worn camera.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for the police union's president. Barnette has been restricted to desk duty pending an internal investigation of the incident.

The chief's email says Barnette had gone to the nightclub to help with parking complaints and traffic control, and the female patron pushed Barnette.

Police declined to release the body camera footage.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com