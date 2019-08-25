Chief: SC officer being dragged shoots driver in head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in South Carolina shot a man who was dragging him with his car.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said 29-year-old Sir Brandon Legette was pulled over for a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Saturday when the officer discovered he was also wanted for burglary.

Holbrook says Legette refused to get out of his vehicle and drove away as the officer was partially inside.

The chief said in a statement the officer managed to get his gun and shoot Legette in the head.

Holbrook says Legette's vehicle went into a ditch. Legette was seriously injured, while the officer was treated and released for injuries suffered when he was dragged.

The officer has been placed on paid leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting,