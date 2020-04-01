Child critically injured when shots fired in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a child believed to be under the age of 10 was critically injured in a shooting on the city's east side.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said an off-duty officer reported seeing someone firing shots out of a moving vehicle toward another vehicle Tuesday evening,

About the same time, someone called 911 to report a person inside one of the vehicles had been shot.

Independence police located the victim in the vehicle about three miles away from the crime scene.

.Becchina said the child was hospitalized in critical condition

The investigation is continuing and no further information was released.