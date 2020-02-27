Child psychologist indicted on child pornography charges

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio child psychologist who once wrote a weekly parenting column has been indicted on 145 counts related to downloading child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

Gregory Ramey, 70, of Beavercreek in southwest Ohio, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Wednesday and surrendered to authorities Thursday morning, the Dayton Daily News reported. His bond was set at $500,000.

Court records do not list an attorney for Ramey, who once served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources at Dayton Children's Hospital.

Ramey was placed on administrative leave and was fired last August after hospital officials said they learned of an investigation by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said the investigation began after Ramey was identified as having downloaded child pornography.

Ramey wrote a parenting column for the Dayton Daily News that was distributed by the New York Times wire service, the newspaper reported.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in a statement accused Ramey of an “egregious abuse" of his patients' and the public's trust.