City approves $130K settlement in excessive force lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city has approved payments totaling $130,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing three police officers of using excessive force against a teenager and his toddler cousin.

The Gazette-Mail reports the Charleston City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve the two settlements.

The mothers of both juveniles, who are black, said the white officers wrongly identified the teen as a burglary suspect in 2017 and pursued him and his cousin with guns drawn and without identifying themselves. The lawsuit says the children suffered physical injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The newspaper reports the settlement absolves the city and the three officers from any more claims.

The families' attorney, Michael Cary, said they're pleased with the outcome.

Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker declined to comment.

