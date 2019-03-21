City council in Idaho urges mayor to resign after arrest

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Officials in a western Idaho town have urged the mayor to resign following his arrest on a domestic battery charge earlier this month.

The Idaho Press reports the Middleton City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to adopt a resolution requesting Mayor Darin Taylor to resign.

Taylor said at the meeting — his first since the arrest — that he planned to continue working with the council through the remainder of his term, but he would not seek re-election in November.

Taylor said he would not sign the resolution. The council does not have the authority to remove the mayor without a recall vote.

According to an affidavit, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office says Taylor grabbed his wife during a fight.

Taylor has pleaded not guilty to the domestic battery charge.

