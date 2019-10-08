City officials urge public to help in solving violent crimes

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland City Council members, the mayor and the police chief have urged residents to help stem violence by cooperating with police in their investigations of violent crimes.

City Councilman Kevin Bishop said at a news conference Monday that officials are asking the public, especially young people, to "abandon the code of silence — the no-snitch rule" and provide any information that might help police.

Councilman Anthony Hairston said people who stay silent are "just as bad as the people who commit these crimes."

The news conference came after the fatal shooting over the weekend of a 6-year-old girl who was asleep when someone fired shots into her home.

Police Chief Calvin Williams urged residents to report tips on that and other crimes to his department or the Crime Stoppers hotline.