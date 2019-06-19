City settles suit over investigation of convicted killer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland has settled a lawsuit filed by two women who were attacked by a man now on death row for killing 11 women.

Cleveland.com reports the lawsuit filed against the now-retired police detective who investigated the two women's case was settled Monday.

The lawsuit claimed the detective mishandled her investigation of accusations against Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl), allowing him to remain free and victimize more women. He's on death row after a 2011 conviction for the 11 deaths.

Court records don't show terms of the settlement.

City spokesman Dan Williams declined to say how much the city agreed to pay on behalf of the detective, saying the settlement hasn't been finalized.

Blake Dickson, an attorney representing both women, also declined to comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the lawsuit was filed against a now-retired police detective, not the man who attacked two women.