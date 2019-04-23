Civil rights group drops lawsuit against Oklahoma gun range

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a Muslim U.S. Army reservist asked to leave a gun range in eastern Oklahoma has been dropped, with both sides declaring victory in the case.

Court records show both sides agreed to the dismissal order filed Tuesday in federal court in Muskogee.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016 on behalf of a Muslim man from Tulsa against the owners of Save Yourself Survival and Tactical Gun Range in the town of Oktaha. The owners had posted a sign on the business declaring the range a "Muslim-free" establishment.

The American Civil Liberties Union says they agreed to dismiss the suit after the store owners removed the sign.

An attorney for the store owners maintains the sign is political free speech and that Muslims weren't banned.