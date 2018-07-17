Clerk accused of leaking search warrants pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A longtime clerk of courts employee in Ohio who was accused of leaking search warrants and warning potential law enforcement targets has pleaded guilty.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Yakyma Boyd entered her plea Monday to felony charges of bribery and tampering with evidence. She is expected to receive a six-month prison sentence as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The 45-year-old woman worked for the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office for 22 years, and prosecutors say she affected an unknown number of cases.

Officials say she was paid about $1,000 per search warrant that she shared.

Boyd's attorney says his client was treated "more than fairly."

Prosecutors have also charged 49-year-old Ernest Bryant in the case. He is due on court Aug. 2.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com