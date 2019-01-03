Clerk in fatal Oklahoma pharmacy shooting won't be charged

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say they will not bring charges against a former Walgreens clerk in Oklahoma who shot and killed a customer during a confrontation over photographs.

Tulsa police Sgt. Brandon Watkins told the Tulsa World that the former clerk's actions were "pretty justifiable" in the shooting of 52-year-old William Adolf Hurley.

A Walgreens spokesman says the clerk is no longer employed by the company but declined to elaborate.

Authorities say Hurley went to the store Dec. 19 to retrieve the photos and at some point became upset. He pulled a firearm, took the photos from the clerk and appeared to be leaving before he returned and threatened the clerk.

The clerk, who had a concealed carry permit, pulled his weapon and shot Hurley. The clerk's shots also struck another customer and an employee, who were treated for their injuries.

