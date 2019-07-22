Cleveland man accused of killing 4 could face death sentence

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man accused of killing four people including his ex-girlfriend and their 6-year-old son could face the death penalty if convicted.

Police say Armond Johnson Sr. fatally shot 25-year-old Takeyra (tuh-KEE'-ruh) Collins, then set a fire in the woman's house that killed his 6-year-old son and the boy's 2-year-old sister.

Police say he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr., who they think just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced Monday that a grand jury indicted Johnson on multiple counts of aggravated murder and other charges, which carry a possible death sentence.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges in the July 8 killings. A message seeking comment was left Monday with his attorney.