Clinic owner accused of medical marijuana fraud

LEWES, Del. (AP) — A clinic owner in Delaware has been arrested and charged with submitting fraudulent applications for medical marijuana.

Delaware State police said Saturday that Carolan Krajewski has been charged with forgery and tampering with public records.

Krajewski is owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine in Lewes. The clinic was formerly known as Disjointed.

The clinic's website says its philosophy is "that it should be affordable, easy and accessible to receive medical marijuana evaluations for medical marijuana cards."

Police say applications for medical marijuana submitted from the clinic contained fraudulent signatures in the physician section.

Police say the applicants had never seen a physician and instead dealt solely with Krajewski.

Calls Saturday to the clinic went unanswered.