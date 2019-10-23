Colorado board revokes dragging-death inmate's early release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prison alternatives board has revoked an early release decision to a woman serving 20 years in prison in the death of a tow truck driver dragged by her vehicle.

The Gazette reported Tuesday that 41-year-old Detra Farries was convicted of manslaughter and six other counts in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose.

Authorities say Rose was an Iraq War veteran who was dragged over a mile after he became ensnared by a tow cable left dangling from Farries' vehicle.

An Arapahoe County Community Corrections board spokesman said the panel reversed itself Thursday after opposition from the victim's widow Renee Baker.

Baker says she wasn't properly alerted about the early release consideration.

Farries' next parole hearing is scheduled for March.

Her mandatory release is set for March 2029.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com