Colorado man charged in girlfriend's death pleads not guilty

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man charged in the death of his pregnant girlfriend has pleaded not guilty.

Donthe (DON'-tay) Lucas pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court in Pueblo on Tuesday. A judge scheduled his trial for April.

Defense attorneys said they would ask for the trial to be moved because of the attention the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling has received.

She was last seen in February 2013 headed from her home in Denver to Pueblo to talk to Lucas about her pregnancy. She is presumed to be dead but her body has not been found.

Lucas was arrested in December while in jail on an unrelated robbery charge.